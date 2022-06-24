West Virginia hospital rebrands

Madison, W.Va.-based Boone Memorial Hospital unveiled a new brand identity June 20.

Boone Memorial Hospital will now be called Boone Memorial Health, according to a press release. The name change aims to reflect the hospital's mission in expanding its capabilities, footprint, technology and focus on community health and disease prevention.

"As an organization, our leaders and Board of Directors plan to take that philosophy to new levels, and our new brand reflects our vision of making the communities we serve better places to live, work, learn and play," said Virgil Underwood, CEO of Boone Memorial Health.

This is the hospital's first rebranding initiative since 1964.