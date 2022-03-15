5 recently launched healthcare marketing campaigns

Here are five healthcare marketing campaigns Becker's covered since Feb. 23:

Patient group UsAgainstAlzheimer's launched a $1 million campaign designed to pressure federal agencies to loosen proposed restrictions on Biogen's controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm. The campaign, which is being disseminated through television, print and social media platforms, features narratives from Alzheimer's patients urging Medicare to approve coverage for the drug.



Memphis, Tenn.-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital launched its "Path to a Bright Future" campaign to explain the benefits of HPV vaccination and the dangers of HPV pre-cancers and cancers. Dozens of organizations have become partners to amplify the campaign's messaging, including the cancer centers at University of California San Diego, the University of New Mexico Health System in Albuquerque and Ohio State University in Columbus.



Los Angeles-based Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California launched its first ad campaign, called "Limitless." The ads will run across TV, print, radio and digital platforms, starting with a 30-second spot titled "Beyond," which aims to show how Keck Medicine goes the extra mile for its patients.



Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health launched a brand campaign focused on improving rural patients' access to care, as two-thirds of the system's patients live in rural communities. Sanford is rolling out the campaign across billboards, television ads, social media and landmarks across its patients' communities — including on grain bins on farms.



Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health launched a publicity campaign urging patients to treat healthcare workers with more respect and kindness as a response to the ongoing aggression and assaults staff members are facing from patients. Spectrum Health said its staff's calls to security have increased more than 80 percent from 2019-21.