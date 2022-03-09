How St. Jude's is encouraging young people to get HPV vaccines

Memphis, Tenn.-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital launched its "Path to a Bright Future" campaign on March 4, International HPV Awareness Day.

The awareness campaign explains the benefits of HPV vaccination and the dangers of HPV pre-cancers and cancers.



Dozens of organizations have become partners to amplify the campaign's messaging, including the cancer centers at University of California San Diego, University of New Mexico Health System in Albuquerque and Ohio State University in Columbus. Fact sheets, infographics, posters and social assets are available to the campaign's partners nationwide.

The campaign kicked off in the southeastern U.S., where HPV vaccination rates remain well below national averages.