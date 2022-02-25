Sanford Health launches ad campaign to reach rural patients

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health launched a brand campaign communicating its commitment to its expansive patient base.

The campaign's focus is on improving rural patients' access to care, as two-thirds of Sanford patients live in rural communities, according to a Feb. 24 news release. The campaign's tagline is "Here for all. Here for good."

Sanford is rolling out the campaign across billboards, television ads, social media and landmarks across its patients' communities — including on grain bins on farms.

"The message to our patients, residents, families and communities — no matter their ZIP code — is that we are here for them, and here for good — to provide exceptional care," Bill Gassen, Sanford president and CEO, said in the release.