Patient group launches campaign advocating for Biogen Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm

A patient group launched a $1 million campaign designed to pressure federal agencies to loosen proposed restrictions on Biogen's Alzheimer's drug, MM+M reported March 14.

On March 13, UsAgainstAlzheimer's launched a television ad, print ad and social media outreach campaign that featured narratives from Alzheimer's patients urging Medicare to approve coverage for Biogen's Alzheimer's drug.

"We want to put a face on the individuals that are affected by this Medicare decision," George Vradenburg, chairman of UsAgainstAlzheimer’s said. "We tend to talk about big numbers. We don't talk about individual people."

The group is the latest to push back on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' proposed decision to only cover Biogen and Eisais's Aduhelm and other potential anti-beta amyloid drugs for patients in clinical trials.

CMS' final decision is set for release on April 11.

Meanwhile, CMS has received pushback from patients and physicians for pending coverage decisions regarding the drug, which was approved by the FDA in June.