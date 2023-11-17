Where health systems stand on AI adoption

Artificial intelligence is the area where health system C-suite leaders have seen the greatest improvement in recent years, though more alignment across departments and locations is needed for it to reach its full promise, according to a new study from the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives and KLAS Research.

More than 80% of healthcare organizations surveyed employ advanced analytics in some form. But they often use solutions from multiple vendors that aren't integrated. Executives, however, are particularly excited about generative AI's potential beyond just operational efficiency.

"In the past few years, the healthcare industry's view of and enthusiasm for AI has become more grounded — many HCOs that were initially skeptical about AI's ability to impact care now feel more enthusiastic, and conversely, many who were previously very excited now feel more moderately excited," noted the Nov. 15 report's authors, which also included market intelligence firm Digital Health Analytics.

Here is what the surveyed organizations have fully adopted these digital tools for. The respondents account for 40% of U.S. hospitals, the researchers said:

AI

1. Clinical workflows: 30%

2. Population health: 18%

Revenue cycle management: 18%

4. Patient engagement: 13%

5. Supply chain management: 10%

6. Human resources/recruitment: 9%

Machine learning

1. Clinical workflows: 34%

2. Revenue cycle management: 26%

3. Population health: 21%

4. Patient engagement: 15%

5. Human resources/recruitment: 13%

6. Supply chain management: 12%

Predictive analytics

1. Clinical workflows: 46%

2. Population health: 31%

3. Revenue cycle management: 30%

4. Patient engagement: 18%

Supply chain management: 18%

6. Human resources/recruitment: 13%