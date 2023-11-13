Virgin Pulse, HealthComp complete $3B merger

Digital health company Virgin Pulse completed its $3 billion merger with benefits and analytics platform HealthComp.

The two parties announced the deal to create a single "health platform as a service company" in September. Private equity group New Mountain Capital is now the majority owner of the company, according to a Nov. 9 Virgin Pulse news release.

Even with the merger, the companies will retain their brand and name.

"We are stronger together as one purpose-driven organization with the technology, talent, and opportunity to radically change how people engage with and navigate the healthcare ecosystem," Virgin Pulse and HealthComp CEO Chris Michalak said in the news release. "This combination will deliver on the ultimate vision of the Homebase for Health platform, and I'm looking forward to making a bigger impact on the lives of millions of people.