New Jersey health system looks to streamline care through Memora partnership

Marlton, N.J.-based Virtua Health tapped virtual care company Memora to automate routine clinician tasks.

The Memora platform can integrate within Virtua's EHR system. The implementation of the platform will initially focus on colonoscopy procedures, specialty pharmacy and congestive heart failure, according to a Feb. 7 Memora news release.

"In-turn, Memora empowers our clinical and support teams by resolving straightforward patient concerns and elevating those that require a human touch. Everyone benefits," Virtua Chief Medical Officer Jennifer Khelil, DO, said.