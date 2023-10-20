Mayo Clinic will mentor these 9 AI startups

Nine artificial intelligence companies will be mentored by Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic as part of its new accelerator class.

The startups get access to Mayo Clinic clinical, technology, business and regulatory experts in exchange for Mayo Clinic Platform, the health system's data and digital health arm, obtaining equity in them. The program lasts 20 weeks.

"These companies are at the forefront of healthcare innovation, and we are excited to work with them to accelerate their groundbreaking solutions," said Jamie Sundsbak, partner relationship manager at Mayo Clinic Platform, in an Oct. 18 news release.

The startups (and their specialties) picked for the fourth Mayo Clinic Platform_Accelerate class are:

1. AI Nexus (early disease detection).

2. Alvee (AI to reduce health disparities).

3. ArtiMed (AI risk stratification).

4. C the Signs (early cancer detection).

5. DeepMetrics (ICU automation).

6. Genomate Health (personalized medicine).

7. ISHI Health (virtual heart failure care).

8. Luminare (deep learning for sepsis prevention).

9. PulseAI (deep learning for cardiac diagnoses).