LCMC Health to offer flexible nurse scheduling

New Orleans-based LCMC Health is offering its nurses more flexibility in terms of scheduling.

The health system is partnering with ShiftMed, a company specializing in on-demand workforce technology, to implement an integrated platform, offering its nurses in acute care access to diverse and flexible work opportunities by allowing them to choose shifts based on their preferences and availability, according to a Nov. 17 news release from ShiftMed.

Under the partnership, ShiftMed will be the exclusive partner for LCMC Health and will provide local nurses with incentives such as instant pay, guaranteed shifts and integration with Uber Health.

The partnership aims to streamline and expedite the process of filling open shifts at LCMC Health facilities.