Kansas City looks to solidify digital health presence

The University of Missouri-Kansas City has been awarded a total of $4 million to boost the area's digital health presence.

UMKC, along with partners BioNexus KC, KC Digital Drive, and Pipeline Entrepreneurs, received $2 million from the federal Economic Development Administration and $2 million from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. The team will work to advance early-stage digital health companies over the next three years, according to a Nov. 14 BioNexus KC news release.

With the funding, the group aims to launch 20 new startups and create 500 jobs. Kansas City has long been a hub of digital health activity. EHR giant Oracle Cerner is a large employer in the area.

"Solving healthcare's most significant challenges involves people, processes, and technology, all aligned to provide solutions. Digital health offerings are among the most promising solutions seeking to improve access and quality while addressing the ever-increasing cost of care," Digital Health KC CEO Dick Flanigan said in the release. "This grant will increase our resources for funding, mentorship, connectivity, and guidance to attract and grow companies in the KC region."