Oracle Cerner asks to preserve $1B in tax incentives in Kansas City

Oracle Cerner said it plans to grow its workforce in Kansas City, Mo., after asking for potential tax breaks at its campus there, Kansas City Business Journal reported June 22.

The EHR vendor requested activation of the undeveloped tax increment financing areas at its 290-acre Innovation Campus, which would secure the company's access to upward of $1 billion in incentives, according to the story. Kansas City had been Cerner's longtime headquarters prior to its $28.4 billion acquisition by Oracle in 2022.

"Oracle is excited to have the Kansas City region serve as a critical hub for the company's workforce," said Will Mintz, senior vice president of operations for Oracle Health, at a city committee meeting reported on by the news outlet. The campus "offers a large amount of room to further expand as our workforce grows in the region."

The move "will keep Kansas City as an attractive option as we consider what we're going to do with our global footprint, and where we're going to develop and grow to support our employee workforce across all of our U.S. locations," said Don Watson, senior vice president of global real estate and facilities for Oracle, the Business Journal reported.

Oracle Cerner closed two Kansas City-area campuses last year, consolidating operations to its Innovation Campus, and reportedly laid off employees in that region this spring.