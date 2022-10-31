Oracle Cerner to close 2 Kansas City-area campuses

EHR vendor Oracle Cerner plans to close two Kansas City, Mo.-area campuses, KSHB reported Oct. 31.

The company is closing its World Headquarters in North Kansas City, Mo., and its Realization campus in Kansas City and consolidating operations to its Innovations campus in Kansas City, according to the story. Software giant Oracle completed its $28.4 billion acquisition of Cerner in June.

A company spokesperson told the news outlet the closures will "provide employees with the best environment in which to work and collaborate," and that Oracle Cerner is actively hiring, including in the Kansas City area.