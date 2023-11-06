How Vanderbilt boosted digital health

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center is boosting digital health through a new video visit platform and asynchronous care, the American Journal of Managed Care reported.

The new telehealth platform has increased connectivity, and Vanderbilt has experienced a 5% rise in telehealth visits over the past year even as those types of appointments have decreased nationwide, according to the Nov. 4 story. The health system is also working to expand asynchronous care and e-visits, virtual check-ins, online scheduling, and digital management pathways for emergency patients.

"We really need to push the envelope on this because you do have options within health IT to enhance clinical care work streams," Sara Horst, MD, associate vice chair of digital health operations at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, told the publication. "The opportunity for something like (artificial intelligence) to synthesize a patient-doctor conversation into a clinic note and order the plans back to the patient is really exciting. Utilizing things like virtual nursing for patient care when we're in critical staff shortages. These are things that I think our hospital system and others are really going to be pushing for in the future, as well."