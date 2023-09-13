Hartford HealthCare, MIT partner on 14 AI projects

Fourteen Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare physicians have pitched ideas to doctoral students at Massachusetts Institute of Technology that aim to use artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance healthcare, Hartford Courant reported Sept. 11.

The ideas include using AI to determine whether emergency department patients should be admitted to the hospital, which patients with psychosis will be among the 50 percent who are likely to relapse, and if the way emergency department patients are spoken can affect their outcomes, according to the publication.

The projects were then matched with MIT doctoral students to tackle.

"The matchup between MIT and Hartford is amazing in that we have the best people in data analytics and then we have some of the top clinicians in what we do," Steven Zweibel, MD, system director of cardiac electrophysiology for the Hartford HealthCare Heart and Vascular Institute, told the publication.