Digital biotech company cuts jobs, shuts down San Francisco offices

Noah Schwartz -

Biotech company Emerald Cloud Labs plans to cut 30 jobs and close its San Francisco offices, The Mercury News reported April 18.

The biotech company is shifting some of its operations to Austin, Texas, and encouraging employees to relocate and reapply for roles in Austin. 

The company works to digitize biotech labs, according to its website. 

"These layoffs are purely a result of not being able to find suitable facilities to meet our current and future business plans in the San Francisco Bay Area," Emerald Cloud Labs wrote in its Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification notice.

