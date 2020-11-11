Arkansas hospital email hack exposes info of 2,945 patients: 4 details

Conway (Ark.) Regional Medical Center reported an unauthorized person gained access to an employee email account.



Four details:



1. In a Nov. 6 news release, Conway Regional said it identified unauthorized access to an employee email Oct. 12 and took steps to secure the account.



2. Information exposed in the incident includes patient names, birthdates and treating physician. The email account also contained positive and negative COVID-19 diagnoses and email addresses.



3. The hospital said it notified affected patients of the incident Nov. 5.



4. There were 2,945 people affected by the breach, according to HHS.



