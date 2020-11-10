Oregon hospital replacing 2,000 computers after ransomware attack: 5 details

The October ransomware attack on Klamath Falls, Ore.-based Sky Lakes Medical Center is requiring the hospital to spend more on IT equipment than planned for this year, according to a report in local newspaper, The Bulletin.



Five details:



1. The hospital said it will replace about 2,000 computers and buy new servers as a result of the Oct. 27 attack.



2. The hospital is still bringing systems back online, prioritizing clinical systems and hopes to have the clinical systems fully operational by the end of next week. It will take longer to restore support systems, including email and billing, Sky Lakes said.



3. A new system for diagnostic images will be ready this week, according to the report.



4. The hospital also incurred extra labor expenses due to the attack, according to the report.



5. Sky Lakes has cut back on some elective and outpatient services.



"This will definitely have a detrimental impact on our bottom line, but it's too soon to know the magnitude," Sky Lakes CEO Paul Stewart told The Bulletin.

