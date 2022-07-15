Women in healthcare earn 24% less than male peers, global analysis finds 

The gender pay gap in healthcare is prevailing, with women earning 24 percent less than men, according to a global analysis published July 13 led by the World Health Organization.

The report attributes the gap in earnings to discrimination against women, although women make up the large majority of the healthcare workforce. Accounting for differences in age, experience and education level don't account for the entire gap. It also finds that the healthcare sector has lower rates of compensation compared to other industries, despite the crucial role played by such workers.

The report also found that there are large differences in the gender gap across nations, suggesting that it is possible to close the gap through policy and structural changes,

"Women comprise the majority of workers in the health and care sector, yet in far too many countries systemic biases are resulting in pernicious pay penalties against them," said Jim Campbell, WHO director of health workforce in the report. "The evidence and analysis in this ground-breaking report must inform governments, employers and workers to take effective action."