Wisconsin health system to boost minimum wage to $17

Madison, Wis.-based UW Health will bump minimum wage to $17 an hour, effective May 2022.

The move will affect more than 200 job titles and more than 20 percent of the health system's workforce, according to a Feb. 16 news release.

"We are raising the bar again to support the dedicated and talented staff here at UW Health and ensure we can bring in the new, highly skilled and driven staff we need to support our health system and care for our community," Betsy Clough, Chief Human Resources Officer, said.

The health system's current minimum wage is $15 an hour.