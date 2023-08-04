What does the average S&P 500 healthcare CEO make?

The average CEO of an S&P 500 healthcare corporation brings home more than a pretty penny, but their earnings remain significantly short of those in some other sectors.

The mean pay for a top-earning healthcare CEO is $15,991,308, according to an analysis of S&P 500 proxy statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

That places healthcare in fifth place out of 11 industries analyzed. Healthcare CEOs earn less than those helming communication services, IT, financial or energy companies, per the report.

Across all industries, average CEO pay has risen $5 million over the past decade. In 2022, their mean recorded compensation — $16.7 million — was the second-highest level of CEO pay in history for indexed S&P 500 companies.