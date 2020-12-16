What CHS' new and outgoing CEOs will be paid

Wayne Smith is stepping down as CEO of Community Health Systems Jan. 1, and Tim Hingtgen will become the Franklin, Tenn.-based company's new leader.

Though Mr. Smith, who has helmed CHS since 1997, will no longer be CEO, he'll still serve as executive chair of the board of directors. He'll earn $1 million per year in that role, according to the Nashville Business Journal, which cited filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Mr. Smith's base salary was $1.6 million last year, but his compensation totaled more than $8 million after adding in bonuses and stock options, according to the report.

Mr. Hingtgen, who served the last four years as president and COO of CHS, will have a base salary of $1.2 million once he steps into the CEO role, according to the report. He was paid $1 million as the company's COO.



