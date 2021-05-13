UHS, Walgreens, LabCorp among S&P 500 companies with lowest worker wages

Several healthcare companies, including King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services, Walgreens and Labcorp, were called out in a new report that highlights the 100 S&P 500 companies with the lowest median worker wages in 2020.

The Institute for Policy Studies, a left-leaning think tank, published the 27th annual version of the report that discusses average CEO pay versus worker pay. It found that CEO-worker pay ratios averaged 830 to 1 in 2020; CEO compensation rose 29 percent year over year to an average $15.3 million; and median worker pay declined 2 percent year over year to $28,187 on average in 2020.

Many of the companies on the list are in the fast-food or retail sector. Below are six healthcare companies on the list:

Align Technology. Align CEO Joseph Hogan made $15.5 million in 2020, while its median worker salary was $11,961.

Walgreens. The median worker pay for Walgreens was $33,396 in 2020. In comparison, Walgreens CEO Stefano Pessina made $17.5 million in total compensation last year.

UHS. Then-CEO Alan Miller, who stepped down this year, made $13.2 million in 2020. The median worker salary was $43,337.

Becton Dickinson. CEO Thomas Polen had a salary of $11.7 million in 2020, while median worker salary was $39,669.

Labcorp. CEO Adam Schechter made $14.7 million in total compensation last year, while its median worker salary was $41,670.

Baxter International. CEO José E. Almeida made $15.9 million last year, while median worker salary reached $46,986

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.