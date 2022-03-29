UHS' top executives get pay raises

King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services President and CEO Marc Miller will get a base salary of $1.3 million this year, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Four things to know about UHS executive compensation:

1. Mr. Miller's $1.3 million base salary is up from $1.1 million last year. He will also be able to earn up to 150 percent of his salary in 2022 from UHS' performance incentive plan.

2. UHS Executive Vice President and CFO Steve Filton will receive a base salary of $800,000 this year, up from $719,000 in 2021. He will also be able to earn up to 100 percent of his salary from performance bonuses.

3. Marvin Pember, executive vice president and president of UHS' acute care division, will get a base salary of $800,000, up from $740,000 in 2021. He will also be able to earn up to 100 percent of his salary from UHS' performance incentive plan.

4. Matthew Peterson, executive vice president and president of UHS' behavioral health division, will receive a base salary of $675,000 this year, up from $626,000 in 2021. He will also be able to earn up to 100 percent of his salary from performance bonuses.