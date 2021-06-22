Trinity Health gives 123,000 employees $500 appreciation bonuses

Trinity Health will provide $500 appreciation awards to its 123,000 employees in recognition of their contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a June 22 health system statement.

The July bonuses apply to employees of the Livonia, Mich.-based health system's 92 hospitals and 113 continuing care locations.

"As we reach the end of our fiscal year 2021, we are reflecting on everything Trinity Health's hardworking and compassionate employees have accomplished through the pandemic," Trinity Health President and CEO Mike Slubowski said in a news release. "Not only have they provided unwavering care for patients with COVID-19, but they moved with agility and speed to distribute the vaccine once it became available. We are proud and thankful for the commitment and service that our colleagues have demonstrated and are hopeful that this gesture will convey our appreciation."

Trinity Health said this is the second appreciation award it will give employees during the pandemic. Employees also received a $600 appreciation award last November.