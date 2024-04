Travel nurse pay by state

From February to March, Montana saw the sharpest decrease to average weekly travel nurse pay, and Idaho saw the sharpest increase, according to data shared with Becker's from Vivian, a healthcare career marketplace.

Here is the average weekly travel nurse pay for each state for March, alongside the percentage difference between March and February.

Note: As of April 1, there are 171,486 open jobs and 73,353 new this week on the Vivian platform.

Montana

March: $2,328.69

Month-over-month decrease: 4.01%

North Dakota



March: $2,374.86

Month-over-month decrease: 2.41%

Maine

March: $2,441.55

Month-over-month decrease: 2.31%

Delaware

March: $2,436.33

Month-over-month decrease: 2%

Connecticut

March: $2,379.35

Month-over-month decrease: 1.78%

Massachusetts

March: $2,631.19

Month-over-month decrease: 1.69%

New Jersey

March: $2,594.90

Month-over-month decrease: 1.57%

Colorado

March: $2,327.87

Month-over-month decrease: 1.52%

South Dakota

March: $2,337.45

Month-over-month decrease: 1.43%

Pennsylvania

March: $2,243.53

Month-over-month decrease: 1.42%

West Virginia

March: $2,339.60

Month-over-month decrease: 1.30%

Ohio

March: $2,313.12

Month-over-month decrease: 1.29%

Arkansas

March: $2,096.67

Month-over-month decrease: 1.28%

Rhode Island

March: $2,336.95

Month-over-month decrease: 1.17%

Oklahoma

March: $2,142.66

Month-over-month decrease: 1.05%

Nebraska

March: $2,265.29

Month-over-month decrease: 0.95%

Maryland

March: $2,254.71

Month-over-month decrease: 0.75%

Iowa

March: $2,259.29

Month-over-month decrease: 0.51%

North Carolina

March: $2,187.99

Month-over-month decrease: 0.51%

Wisconsin

March: $2,467.94

Month-over-month decrease: 0.49%

Alabama

March: $2,061.39

Month-over-month decrease: 0.24%

Nevada

March: $2,554.61

Month-over-month decrease: 0.23%

New Mexico

March: $2,251.87

Month-over-month decrease: 0.23%

Mississippi

March: $1,937

Month-over-month decrease: 0.22%

Indiana

March: $2,249.45

Month-over-month decrease: 0.13%

Arizona

March: $2,409.12

Month-over-month decrease: 0.07%

Minnesota

March: $2,413.62

Month-over-month decrease: 0.07%

New York

March: $2,602.97

Month-over-month increase: 0.05%

Florida

March: $2,165.72

Month-over-month increase: 0.18%

Oregon

March: $2,515.58

Month-over-month increase: 0.20%

Texas

March: $2,127.19

Month-over-month increase: 0.21%

Kentucky

March: $2,317.40

Month-over-month increase: 0.34%

Georgia

March: $2,228.42

Month-over-month increase: 0.43%

Louisiana

March: $2,121.76

Month-over-month increase: 0.50%

Utah

March: $2,536.74

Month-over-month increase: 0.53%

Tennessee

March: $2,091.65

Month-over-month increase: 0.69%

New Hampshire

March: $2,386.20

Month-over-month increase: 0.76%

Vermont

March: $2,477.53

Month-over-month increase: 0.81%

Missouri

March: $2,258.79

Month-over-month increase: 0.89%

Illinois

March: $2,433.89

Month-over-month increase: 0.94%

Kansas

March: $2,304.70

Month-over-month increase: 0.95%

Virginia

March: $2,325.06

Month-over-month increase: 1.14%

Wyoming

March: $2,456.99

Month-over-month increase: 1.16%

Washington

March: $2,552.12

Month-over-month increase: 1.19%

Michigan

March: $2,344.52

Month-over-month increase: 1.69%

Alaska

March: $2,856.17

Month-over-month increase: 1.71%

California

March: $3,045.44

Month-over-month increase: 2.63%

Hawaii

March: $2,574.88

Month-over-month increase: 2.88%

South Carolina

March: $2,161.60

Month-over-month increase: 3.64%

Idaho

March: $2,382.11

Month-over-month increase: 4.98%