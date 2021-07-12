These specialties report the most pronounced gender pay gaps

Gender disparities in both representation and salary are greatest among cardiology and gastroenterology, according to research published July 12 in JAMA Internal Medicine.

For the study, researchers analyzed 2018-19 data from the Association of American Medical Colleges Faculty Salary Report, which spans 154 U.S. medical schools. Overall, median annual salary, faculty rank and gender for 21,905 faculty across 13 internal medicine specialties were analyzed.

Five findings:

1. Overall, women comprised about 40 percent of total full-time faculty across ranks. At the instructor and assistant levels, female representation was nearly equal at 47 percent and 46 percent, respectively. That figure dropped at higher ranks, sitting at 24 percent at the professor rank.

2. Women were the majority in three specialties: general internal medicine, endocrinology and geriatrics.

3. Women were least represented in procedural specialties such as pulmonology, critical/intensive care, gastroenterology and cardiology, which had the greatest imbalance as only 21 percent were women.

4. The median annual salary across all ranks for women was within $25,000, except for chief. By specialty, women's salaries were at least 90 percent of men's for 10 of 13 internal medicine specialties.

5. For cardiology, gastroenterology, and critical/intensive care, women's median salary did not reach 90 percent of men's. While these specialties paid better overall, they also "demonstrated the largest gender disparities in both representation and salary, particularly within the higher ranks of cardiology and gastroenterology."

