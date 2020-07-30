Physician practices with less gender diversity have bigger pay gender gaps, study finds

Medical practices that employ more male physicians also have a larger pay gap between men and women, a study published in The BMJ found.

Researchers analyzed salary data from 18,802 U.S. physicians from 9,848 group practices between 2014 and 2018.

Men working in nonsurgical practices where at least 90 percent of physicians were male made $91,669 more than women. In practices where less than half of physicians were male, this wage gap fell to $36,604. Similar trends were seen in surgical practice settings.

This discrepancy may be due to bias against women working in predominantly male practices, the authors suggested. Women may also have less bargaining power in these settings, they said.

To view the full study, click here.

