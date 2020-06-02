Physician compensation grew most for these 5 specialties

Primary care physician compensation climbed an average of 2.6 percent from 2018 to 2019, and compensation for most physician specialties also increased, according to data from the Medical Group Management Association.

Specialty providers saw compensation increase an average of 1 percent, with urgent care seeing the biggest jump in compensation from 2018 to 2019, according to the Advisory Board's analysis of MGMA data.

Here are the five specialties that experienced the biggest increase in median total compensation in 2019:

1. Urgent care: 6.83 percent increase in median total compensation

2. Pulmonary medicine (general): 5.51 percent increase

3. Internal medicine (general): 4 percent increase

4. Urology: 3.85 percent increase

5. Dermatology: 3.64 percent increase

Data is based on a voluntary survey of more than 168,000 physicians and nonphysician providers across 6,300 organizations.

More articles on compensation:

10 lowest-paying states for nurse practitioners

More companies center cost-cutting strategies on 'shared pain' than in past downturns

Sentara executives, physicians take pay cuts

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.