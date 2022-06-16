Pay increases in 11 medical, surgical specialties

Median provider compensation climbed 3.7 percent from 2020 to 2021, compared with a minor 0.1 percent jump from 2019 to 2020, according to a new survey from the American Medical Group Association.

Additionally, median work relative value unit production, a measure of provider productivity, increased by 18.3 percent from 2020 to 2021, compared with a 10.2 percent decrease the previous year, the survey found. The median provider compensation per work relative value unit declined in 2021, where providers were paid 11 percent less for each unit in 2021 compared to 2020.

The survey is based on 2021 data from 383 medical groups, representing more than 183,000 providers from 177 physician, advanced practice clinician and other specialties. Compensation includes base salary plus variable compensation and voluntary compensation reductions. It excludes retirement benefits, pension, SERP or tax-deferred profit-sharing plans.

Here are the percentage changes from 2020 to 2021 for median provider compensation in 11 medical and surgical specialties spotlighted in the survey, in descending order:

Orthopedic surgery: 4.7 percent

General surgery: 4.5 percent

OB-GYN (general): 4.5 percent

Hematology and medical oncology: 4.3 percent

Cardiology: 4.2 percent

Gastroenterology: 4.2 percent

Neurology: 3.7 percent

Family medicine: 3.5 percent

Internal medicine: 3.5 percent

Emergency medicine: 1.8 percent

Pediatrics and adolescent-general: 1 percent

Learn more about the survey here.