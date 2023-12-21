Nurse anesthetist median annual wage across states

Median annual wages for nurse anesthetists vary across states, with the national median estimated at $203,090, according to the most recently available data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, released April 25.
Here are the median annual wages for nurse anesthetists in 42 states, listed in descending order of pay.
Note: The list does not include the District of Columbia, Nevada, Utah, Alaska, Hawaii, Arkansas, North Dakota or Rhode Island, as sufficient data was not available. The list also does not include Kentucky, which does not have median annual wage data available.
1. California: $235,120
2. Wyoming: $230,420
3. Illinois: $230,410
4. Wisconsin: $226,580
5. New York: $226,340
6. Delaware: $224,430
7. Texas: $222,580
8. Minnesota: $222,400
9. Oregon: $218,370
10. Connecticut: $217,760
11. Montana: $216,910
12. Nebraska: $216,150
13. Washington: $214,800
14. West Virginia: $214,360
15. Massachusetts: $214,240
16. New Hampshire: $212,710
17. New Jersey: $208,330
18. Iowa: $208,140
19. Maine: $207,620
20. New Mexico: $207,310
21. North Carolina: $206,750
22. Vermont: $205,150
23. Indiana: $202,550
24. Maryland: $202,310
25. South Dakota: $197,970
26. Arizona: $197,360
27. Michigan: $195,840
28. South Carolina: $192,080
29. Pennsylvania: $190,510
30. Colorado: $184,460
31. Louisiana: $183,780
32. Virginia: $181,690
33. Missouri: $181,140
34. Mississippi: $180,450
35. Oklahoma: $179,900
36. Georgia: $178,950
37. Ohio: $178,500
38. Idaho: $178,040
39. Alabama: $177,400
40. Tennessee: $177,340
41. Kansas: $166,590
42. Florida: $165,770