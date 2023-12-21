Nurse anesthetist median annual wage across states

Median annual wages for nurse anesthetists vary across states, with the national median estimated at $203,090, according to the most recently available data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, released April 25.

Here are the median annual wages for nurse anesthetists in 42 states, listed in descending order of pay.

Note: The list does not include the District of Columbia, Nevada, Utah, Alaska, Hawaii, Arkansas, North Dakota or Rhode Island, as sufficient data was not available. The list also does not include Kentucky, which does not have median annual wage data available.



1. California: $235,120

2. Wyoming: $230,420

3. Illinois: $230,410

4. Wisconsin: $226,580

5. New York: $226,340

6. Delaware: $224,430

7. Texas: $222,580

8. Minnesota: $222,400

9. Oregon: $218,370

10. Connecticut: $217,760

11. Montana: $216,910

12. Nebraska: $216,150

13. Washington: $214,800

14. West Virginia: $214,360

15. Massachusetts: $214,240

16. New Hampshire: $212,710

17. New Jersey: $208,330

18. Iowa: $208,140

19. Maine: $207,620

20. New Mexico: $207,310

21. North Carolina: $206,750

22. Vermont: $205,150

23. Indiana: $202,550

24. Maryland: $202,310

25. South Dakota: $197,970

26. Arizona: $197,360

27. Michigan: $195,840

28. South Carolina: $192,080

29. Pennsylvania: $190,510

30. Colorado: $184,460

31. Louisiana: $183,780

32. Virginia: $181,690

33. Missouri: $181,140

34. Mississippi: $180,450

35. Oklahoma: $179,900

36. Georgia: $178,950

37. Ohio: $178,500

38. Idaho: $178,040

39. Alabama: $177,400

40. Tennessee: $177,340

41. Kansas: $166,590

42. Florida: $165,770



