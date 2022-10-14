New York boosts starting pay for state-employed nurses

New York will provide pay increases for more than 6,500 nurses across over 15 state agencies, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Oct. 14.

The new starting salaries for registered nurses will jump to $90,000 upstate and $108,000 downstate when combined with pay differentials. The pay increases are intended to improve recruitment and retention of nurses in the state.

Nursing titles upgrades in New York have also resulted in an average pay increase of 4.5 percent per title. Registered nurses will now be hired in the midpoint of the nursing salary range and will receive a 7 percent increase to their base pay for evening shifts (4 p.m. to 12 a.m.) and a 10 percent increase for night shifts (12-8 a.m.)

The pay increases will affect the following New York organizations: State University of New York, the Office of Mental Health, the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, the Department of Health, and the Office of Addiction Services and Supports.

Nurses employed at state government organizations receive a comprehensive benefits package, including retirement benefits; a wide range of career mobility options; a broad selection of education, professional development and training opportunities; and tuition reimbursement and tuition assistance.