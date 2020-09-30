Missouri hospital offering nurses $20,000 sign-on bonuses

Mercy Hospital Springfield (Mo.) is offering nursing up to $20,000 to join its staff, according to Ozarks First.

The bonus would apply to registered nurses who become hospital staffers in the next several months.

"Whether you're about to graduate in December or you're a nurse who's ready for a new opportunity, our doors are open at Mercy," said Dea Geujen, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer for Mercy Hospital Springfield.



Mercy held an interview Sept. 29 for people interested in joining the hospital and said interested nurses can still apply online.

