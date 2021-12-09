Memorial Sloan Kettering paid $1.9M severance to former CMO

Memorial Sloan Kettering has paid a total of $1.9 million in severance to its former CMO, who resigned in 2018.

José Baselga, MD, PhD, resigned from his roles as physician-in-chief and CMO of Memorial Sloan Kettering in September 2018, shortly after an analysis by The New York Times and ProPublica revealed he failed to disclose financial ties to healthcare companies in papers he authored. At the time, he said the lapses in disclosure were unintentional and that his industry work was known among the public.

IRS filings show Memorial Sloan Kettering paid Dr. Baselga, who died in March, nearly $300,000 in 2020. The cancer center paid him a total of $1.5 million in severance in 2018 and 2019.

Two other former executives received payouts last year, which were contractual obligations under employment agreements.

Memorial Sloan Kettering's former senior vice president and chief information officer, who left the organization in December 2019, received nearly $695,000 in severance pay. The cancer center's former senior vice president and chief communication officer, who departed in May 2019, received nearly $456,000 in severance pay last year.