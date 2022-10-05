Mayo Clinic to increase some wages by 6%

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is boosting pay 6 percent for some workers, marking its largest across-the-board wage jump in two decades, the Star Tribune reported Oct. 5.

The raise will apply to 64,500 allied health workers across the five-state health system, including nurses, technicians, security and maintenance workers. Workers covered by union contracts will not receive an increase, JoEllen Frain, the clinic's chair of human resources, told the newspaper.

Workers making less than $21 per hour will receive extra raises, increasing their pay 8 percent to 9 percent, the newspaper reported.

Additionally, new workers and current workers moving into new roles at the clinic will see a 3 percent increase in pay ranges. Staff members who are long-tenured and near the top of their pay range will receive lump-sum payments to boost their 2023 compensation by 6 percent, the newspaper said.

The pay boosts aim to address the impacts of COVID-19, worker shortages and inflation on clinic workers, Ms. Frain told the newspaper.

"I've been at Mayo for 23 years and this really is probably one of the most challenging times that I've seen in my career here," Ms. Frain said. "I think it's really that Mayo Clinic firmly believes that our staff are our most valuable resource."

The salary changes will go into effect in January, though the typical timeline for pay increases is March, according to the newspaper.