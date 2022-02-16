Mayo Clinic employees to receive 4% raise after controversy

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic will provide its staff with a minimum 4 percent raise after the system came under fire for a 2 percent raise announced in January, the Post Bulletin reported Feb. 15.

The raise is for eligible allied health staff members. Workers who make an hourly wage of $21 and less will receive the raise and a stipend for the hours they worked between March 16 and Nov. 22, 2021, Mayo Clinic spokesperson Kelley Luckstein told the Bulletin.

"With inflation at the highest rate in years, it may disproportionately affect the lives of our staff members at the lower end of the pay scale," Ms. Luckstein said in a statement to the Bulletin.

The previous 2 percent raise — announced Jan. 18 — came with a 2.75 multiplier and was the same amount the employees received in 2020 before the pandemic, according to the Bulletin.

Employees previously expressed their disappointment over the 2 percent raise as they dealt with staffing strain and increasing costs from inflation, the Bulletin reported.

Mayo Clinic said the 2 percent raise was based on the market rate and on a review of external market factors.

A survey of 240 companies by international research group the Conference Board discovered an average raise of 3.9 percent for 2022, while a survey of 1,004 companies by research firm Willis Towers Watson found an average raise of 3.4 percent.

The 4 percent raises will go into effect March 16 and will hit employees' paychecks April 5.