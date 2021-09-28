Mass General Brigham to spend $75M on employee bonuses

Boston-based Mass General Brigham will give nearly all 80,000 employees each $1,000 bonuses in November, The Boston Globe reported Sept. 27.

The bonus goes to employees who worked in the 2021 fiscal year, excluding those in leadership roles. The total sum of bonuses is more than $75 million.

The bonuses will also be prorated for part-time workers at the hospital, according to the Boston Business Journal.

The announcement came in an email to employees by CEO Anne Klibanski, MD.

"I know that this past year-and-a-half has been very challenging — clinically and operationally, emotionally and financially," she wrote. "That is why we have worked so hard to support you."

Bonuses have been a popular method for retaining employees during shortages, The Boston Globe and Boston Business Journal reported.

Mass General Brigham was one of the few health systems that did not lay off or furlough any of its employees during the pandemic. Instead, the system cut costs by freezing wages for thousands of employees, suspending retirement plan contributions and temporarily cutting executive compensation. However, all of these actions have since stopped.