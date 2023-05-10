Male physicians earned $122K more than women in 2022: Report

Rylee Wilson -

Male physicians earned $122,000 more on average than their female counterparts in 2022, according to Physicians Thrive's annual physician compensation report. 

The report, published May 10, found Minneapolis had the highest average pay for female physicians, while Baltimore had the lowest. 

Here are the 10 cities with the highest pay for female physicians: 

  1. Minneapolis: $347,426
  2. Sacramento, Calif.: $341,107
  3. Tampa, Fla.: $339,595
  4. Buffalo, N.Y.: $335,505
  5. Charlotte, N.C.: $331,556
  6. Dallas: $331,215
  7. San Francisco: $329,954
  8. St. Louis: $329,971
  9. Los Angeles: $328,223
  10. Hartford, Conn.: $327,996

Here are the nine cities with the lowest pay for women physicians: 

  1. Baltimore: $262,109
  2. Louisville, Ky.: $276,509
  3. Providence, R.I.: $276,927
  4. Birmingham, Ala.: $278,488
  5. Memphis, Tenn.: $278,699
  6. Richmond, Va.: $284,902
  7. Washington, D.C.: 286,782
  8. Detroit: $286,782
  9. San Antonio: $287,268

