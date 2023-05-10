Male physicians earned $122K more than women in 2022: Report

Male physicians earned $122,000 more on average than their female counterparts in 2022, according to Physicians Thrive's annual physician compensation report.

The report, published May 10, found Minneapolis had the highest average pay for female physicians, while Baltimore had the lowest.

Here are the 10 cities with the highest pay for female physicians:

Minneapolis: $347,426 Sacramento, Calif.: $341,107 Tampa, Fla.: $339,595 Buffalo, N.Y.: $335,505 Charlotte, N.C.: $331,556 Dallas: $331,215 San Francisco: $329,954 St. Louis: $329,971 Los Angeles: $328,223 Hartford, Conn.: $327,996

Here are the nine cities with the lowest pay for women physicians: