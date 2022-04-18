Healthcare's 14 CEOs on Equilar's list of top paid chief executives

Fourteen healthcare CEOs made Equilar's list of the highest paid CEOs among the 100 largest companies in the U.S. by revenue in 2021.

The list compiled by Equilar, a corporate leadership data company, took a look at the compensation of CEOs in Equilar 100 companies in 2021 using recently filed annual proxy statements. It also includes percent pay changes using data from the same period in 2020 and the CEO pay to median worker pay ratio.

Here are the 14 healthcare CEOs who made the list, placed in order of their ranking on the list.

14. Rosalind G. Brewer; Walgreens Boots Alliance. Ms. Brewer earned $28.3 million, making her the highest paid female CEO in 2021. The company had the highest CEO to worker pay ratio of all healthcare companies at 1084.





16. Alex Gorsky; Johnson & Johnson. Mr. Gorsky earned over $26 million, a 13 percent increase in pay.





21. Albert Bourla; Pfizer. Mr. Bourla earned $24.3 million, a 24 percent increase in pay.





28. Richard A. Gonzalez; AbbVie. Mr. Gonzalez earned $23.1 million, a 6 percent increase in pay.





30. Robert B. Ford; Abbott Laboratories. Mr. Ford made $22.1 million.





44. Michael F. Neidorff; Centene. Mr. Niedorff earned $20.6 million, 17 percent less than the previous year.





50. Samuel N. Hazen; HCA Healthcare. Mr. Hazen earned $20.1 million an 11 percent raise. Representing the only health system on the list, the CEO to worker ratio stood at 368.





51. Joseph M. Zubretsky; Molina Healthcare. Mr. Zubretsky earned $19.9 million, a 12 percent increase in pay.





52. David M. Cordani; Cigna. Mr. Cordani earned $19.8 million, a 1 percent increase in pay.





53. Giovanni Caforio; Bristol Myers Squibb. Mr. Caforio earned $19.7 million, a 30 percent increase in pay.





54. Daniel P. O’Day; Gilead Sciences. Mr. O'Day earned $19.2 million, a 1 percent increase in pay.





56. David A. Ricks; Eli Lilly. Mr. Ricks earned $19 million, a 7 percent increase in pay.





63. Bruce D. Broussard; Humana. Mr. Broussard earned $16.5 million. His pay did not change.





83. Michael C. Kaufmann; Cardinal Health. Mr. Kaufmann earned $12.4 million, a 12 percent decrease in pay.