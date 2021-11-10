Wyoming health system CEO terminated by board gets $675K payout

The former CEO of Campbell County Health in Gillette, Wyo., has received $675,000 as part of her contract-obligated severance package.

Campbell County Health announced the severance package Nov. 5, less than a month after the abrupt termination of Colleen Heeter's employment. During a special meeting in October, Campbell County Health's board voted unanimously to remove Ms. Heeter from her role as CEO, according to the Gillette News Record.

Ms. Heeter stepped into the CEO role in July 2020 and became an employee of Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth in September when Campbell County Health affiliated with the system. The severance package was paid for by Campbell County Health, according to a Nov. 5 news release.

Campbell County Health thanked Ms. Heeter for her time and commitment and said a search is already underway to find a new CEO.

Campbell County Health includes an acute care hospital, a medical group, nearly 20 clinics, a surgery center and a long-term care center.