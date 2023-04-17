Executive pay at Tenet, HCA and CHS: 5 things to know

Executive pay cuts marked 2022 at three of the nation's largest for-profit health systems.

Five things to know about executive pay at HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.), Tenet Healthcare (Dallas) and Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.):

1. HCA's newest executive, Michael McAlevey, was one of its highest paid. Mr. McAlevey, the system's new senior vice president and chief legal officer, brought home $6.5 million in total compensation in 2022. All other named executives took a pay cut, including Jon Foster, who was promoted from president of the health system's American group to enterprise chief operating officer on Jan. 1, 2023 and saw his pay decrease $1.9 million in 2022.

2. Three CHS executives, including its CEO and CFO, took home less total pay in 2022 than 2020. However, both were approved for base salary increases and stock incentives in 2023.

3. Tenet's highest earning executive in 2022 was Former Executive Chairman Ron Rittenmeyer, who retired in October and died 10 days later. Mr. Rittenmeyer was the only Tenet executive who made more in 2022 than 2021, receiving $24.3 million in total compensation.

4. All three health systems saw their profits drop from 2022 to 2021. Tenet's dropped $505 million, while CHS' dipped $189 million. HCA's profit fell by $1.32 billion.

5. All three health systems' CEOs and CFOs saw their total compensation decrease in 2022. Here's how much they took home last year — and how much that number declined from 2021.

HCA Tenet CHS CEO



$14.6 million

(-6 million from 2021)

Samuel Hazen $11 million

(-10.1 million)

Saum Sutaria, MD $6.3 million

(-3.2 million)

Tim Hingtgen CFO $5.1 million

(-2.1 million from 2021)

William Rutherford $4.2 million

(-5.8 million)

Kevin Hammons $3.6 million

(-1.7 million)

Dan Cancelmi





