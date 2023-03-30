CHS' 5 highest-earning executives in 2022

In 2022, Community Health Systems' highest-earning executives saw pay cuts by the millions, according to a proxy statement filed March 30.
The Franklin, Tenn.-based health system reported a net income of $179 million in 2022 — a 51.4 percent decrease from its $368 million net income the year prior.
Three executives, including CEO Tim Hingtgen and CFO Kevin Hammons, took home less in 2022 than they did in 2020. However, both were approved for increased base salaries and stock incentives in 2023.
CHS' five highest-paid executives in 2022, ranked from highest to lowest:
1. CEO and Director Tim Hingtgen
- Salary: $1,250,000
- Stock Awards: $3,054,000
- Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $734,375
- Other compensation: $39,308
- Total 2022 compensation: $6,302,542
- $3,224,083 decrease from 2021
2. Executive Chair of the Board of Directors Wayne Smith
- Salary: $1,000,000
- Stock Awards: $2,748,600
- Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $587,500
- Other compensation: $170,874
- Total 2022 compensation: $6,203,474
- $1,825,100 decrease from 2021
3. CFO and President Kevin Hammons
- Salary: $750,000
- Stock Awards: $2,290,500
- Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $271,875
- Other compensation: $17,606
- Total 2022 compensation: $4,191,086
- $1,711,311 decrease from 2021
4. Chief Medical Officer and President of Operations Lynn Simon, MD
- Salary: $643,775
- Stock Awards: $1,221,600
- Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $209,227
- Other compensation: $22,616
- Total 2022 compensation: $2,651,388
- $1,804,442 decrease from 2021
5. Regional President Mark Medley
- Salary: $625,000
- Stock Awards: $763,500
- Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $62,500
- Other compensation: $17,006
- Total 2022 compensation: $1,731,756
- No data available for 2021
