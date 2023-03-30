CHS' 5 highest-earning executives in 2022

In 2022, Community Health Systems' highest-earning executives saw pay cuts by the millions, according to a proxy statement filed March 30.

The Franklin, Tenn.-based health system reported a net income of $179 million in 2022 — a 51.4 percent decrease from its $368 million net income the year prior.

Three executives, including CEO Tim Hingtgen and CFO Kevin Hammons, took home less in 2022 than they did in 2020. However, both were approved for increased base salaries and stock incentives in 2023.





CHS' five highest-paid executives in 2022, ranked from highest to lowest:

1. CEO and Director Tim Hingtgen

Salary: $1,250,000



Stock Awards: $3,054,000



Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $734,375



Other compensation: $39,308



Total 2022 compensation: $6,302,542

$3,224,083 decrease from 2021







2. Executive Chair of the Board of Directors Wayne Smith

Salary: $1,000,000



Stock Awards: $2,748,600



Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $587,500



Other compensation: $170,874



Total 2022 compensation: $6,203,474

$1,825,100 decrease from 2021







3. CFO and President Kevin Hammons

Salary: $750,000



Stock Awards: $2,290,500



Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $271,875



Other compensation: $17,606



Total 2022 compensation: $4,191,086

$1,711,311 decrease from 2021







4. Chief Medical Officer and President of Operations Lynn Simon, MD

Salary: $643,775



Stock Awards: $1,221,600



Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $209,227



Other compensation: $22,616



Total 2022 compensation: $2,651,388

$1,804,442 decrease from 2021







5. Regional President Mark Medley

Salary: $625,000



Stock Awards: $763,500



Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $62,500



Other compensation: $17,006



Total 2022 compensation: $1,731,756