Tenet's 6 highest-earning executives in 2022

Tenet Healthcare's highest-paid executives took significant pay cuts in 2022, according to a proxy statement the Dallas-based company filed April 14. 

The health system, which operates 61 hospitals across nine states, reported a net operating revenue of $15 billion for the year and a net operating income of $410 million. On March 27, Fitch Ratings affirmed its default rating of "B+." 

CEO Saum Sutaria, MD, saw the biggest drop in overall compensation; in 2022, his take-home pay was more than $10 million less than in 2021. 

Here's a breakdown of Tenet's top earners in 2022: 

1. CEO Saum Sutaria, MD 

    • Salary: $1,441,154
    • Bonus: $0
    • Stock awards: $6,847,258
    • Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $2,340,000
    • All other compensation: $418,716
  • Total: $11,047,128
  • 2021 total: $21,153,672

2. CFO Dan Cancelmi

    • Salary: $740,178
    • Bonus: $0
    • Stock awards: $2,054,149
    • Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $780,000
    • All other compensation: $33,757
  • Total: $3,608,084
  • 2021 total: $9,419,975

3. Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Tom Arnst

    • Salary: $639,712
    • Bonus: $181,500
    • Stock Awards: $1,369,445
    • Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $507,000
    • All other compensation: $152,893
  • Total: $2,850,550
  • 2021 total: $3,670,332

4. EVP of Commercial Operations Lisa Foo

    • Salary: $630,385
    • Bonus: $150,000
    • Stock awards: $684,713
    • Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $507,000
    • All other compensation: $158,998
  • Total: $2,131,096
  • 2021 total: no data available, began role in 2022

5. Chief Information Officer Paola Arbour

    • Salary: $540,192
    • Bonus: $0
    • Stock Awards: $684,713
    • Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $363,000
    • All other compensation: $119,171
  • Total: $1,707,076
  • 2021 total: $2,923,466

6. Former Executive Chairman Ron Rittenmeyer* 

    • Salary: $1,182,692
    • Bonus: $5,000,000
    • Stock awards: $7,741,359
    • Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $1,750,192
    • All other compensation: $8,634,562
  • Total: $24,308,805
  • 2021 Total: $18,666,160

*Mr. Rittenmeyer retired Oct. 1 and died 10 days later. 

