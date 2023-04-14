Tenet's 6 highest-earning executives in 2022

Tenet Healthcare's highest-paid executives took significant pay cuts in 2022, according to a proxy statement the Dallas-based company filed April 14.

The health system, which operates 61 hospitals across nine states, reported a net operating revenue of $15 billion for the year and a net operating income of $410 million. On March 27, Fitch Ratings affirmed its default rating of "B+."

CEO Saum Sutaria, MD, saw the biggest drop in overall compensation; in 2022, his take-home pay was more than $10 million less than in 2021.

Here's a breakdown of Tenet's top earners in 2022:





1. CEO Saum Sutaria, MD

Salary: $1,441,154



Bonus: $0



Stock awards: $6,847,258



Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $2,340,000



All other compensation: $418,716

Total: $11,047,128

2021 total: $21,153,672





2. CFO Dan Cancelmi

Salary: $740,178



Bonus: $0



Stock awards: $2,054,149



Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $780,000



All other compensation: $33,757

Total: $3,608,084

2021 total: $9,419,975





3. Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Tom Arnst

Salary: $639,712



Bonus: $181,500



Stock Awards: $1,369,445



Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $507,000



All other compensation: $152,893

Total: $2,850,550

2021 total: $3,670,332





4. EVP of Commercial Operations Lisa Foo

Salary: $630,385



Bonus: $150,000



Stock awards: $684,713



Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $507,000



All other compensation: $158,998

Total: $2,131,096

2021 total: no data available, began role in 2022





5. Chief Information Officer Paola Arbour

Salary: $540,192



Bonus: $0



Stock Awards: $684,713



Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $363,000



All other compensation: $119,171

Total: $1,707,076

2021 total: $2,923,466





6. Former Executive Chairman Ron Rittenmeyer*

Salary: $1,182,692



Bonus: $5,000,000



Stock awards: $7,741,359



Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $1,750,192



All other compensation: $8,634,562

Total: $24,308,805

2021 Total: $18,666,160





*Mr. Rittenmeyer retired Oct. 1 and died 10 days later.