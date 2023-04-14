Tenet's 6 highest-earning executives in 2022

Tenet Healthcare's highest-paid executives took significant pay cuts in 2022, according to a proxy statement the Dallas-based company filed April 14.
The health system, which operates 61 hospitals across nine states, reported a net operating revenue of $15 billion for the year and a net operating income of $410 million. On March 27, Fitch Ratings affirmed its default rating of "B+."
CEO Saum Sutaria, MD, saw the biggest drop in overall compensation; in 2022, his take-home pay was more than $10 million less than in 2021.
Here's a breakdown of Tenet's top earners in 2022:
1. CEO Saum Sutaria, MD
- Salary: $1,441,154
- Bonus: $0
- Stock awards: $6,847,258
- Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $2,340,000
- All other compensation: $418,716
- Total: $11,047,128
- 2021 total: $21,153,672
2. CFO Dan Cancelmi
- Salary: $740,178
- Bonus: $0
- Stock awards: $2,054,149
- Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $780,000
- All other compensation: $33,757
- Total: $3,608,084
- 2021 total: $9,419,975
3. Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Tom Arnst
- Salary: $639,712
- Bonus: $181,500
- Stock Awards: $1,369,445
- Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $507,000
- All other compensation: $152,893
- Total: $2,850,550
- 2021 total: $3,670,332
4. EVP of Commercial Operations Lisa Foo
- Salary: $630,385
- Bonus: $150,000
- Stock awards: $684,713
- Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $507,000
- All other compensation: $158,998
- Total: $2,131,096
- 2021 total: no data available, began role in 2022
5. Chief Information Officer Paola Arbour
- Salary: $540,192
- Bonus: $0
- Stock Awards: $684,713
- Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $363,000
- All other compensation: $119,171
- Total: $1,707,076
- 2021 total: $2,923,466
6. Former Executive Chairman Ron Rittenmeyer*
- Salary: $1,182,692
- Bonus: $5,000,000
- Stock awards: $7,741,359
- Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $1,750,192
- All other compensation: $8,634,562
- Total: $24,308,805
- 2021 Total: $18,666,160
*Mr. Rittenmeyer retired Oct. 1 and died 10 days later.