CRNA pay by region

The median total cash compensation (excluding premium) and median annualized base salary paid to certified registered nurse anesthetists varies by region, according to one survey.

The findings are from an annual advanced practitioner compensation survey from Chicago-based consulting firm SullivanCotter.

The survey is based on information from 816 organizations representing more than 124,000 individual advanced practice providers and more than 3,400 advanced practitioner leaders from across the U.S. Results of the survey were released last year.

Here is the median total cash compensation (excluding premium), which is equal to base salaries plus annual incentive awards, and the median annualized base salary for CRNAs by region, according to survey data shared with Becker's:

National

CRNA

Median annualized base salary: $214,198

Median TCC (excluding premium): $217,913

Pediatric CRNA

Median annualized base salary: $205,920

Median TCC (excluding premium): $216,169

North Central

Median annualized base salary: $221,520

Median TCC (excluding premium): $224,640

Great Lakes subregion

Median annualized base salary: $221,520

Median TCC (excluding premium): $224,640

Northeast

Median annualized base salary: $217,939

Median TCC (excluding premium): $222,165

South Central

Median annualized base salary: $200,000

Median TCC (excluding premium): $200,000

Southeast

Median annualized base salary: $194,110

Median TCC (excluding premium): $198,186

West

Median annualized base salary: $232,960

Median TCC (excluding premium): $234,000