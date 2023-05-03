CEO pay still climbing — but less rapidly, study finds

Despite economic uncertainty, the U.S.' highest-earning CEOs saw their pay climb in 2022, according to the 2023 edition of the Equilar 100.

The annual study analyzes companies with revenues of more than $1 billion who filed their annual proxy statements by March 31.

The report found that median total compensation for Equilar 100 CEOs rose 7.7 percent from 2021 to 2022. This is significantly lower than the previous year's increase of 30.8 percent from 2020 to 2021.

Nearly all pay components increased; cash bonuses were the exception, falling 5.9 percent in 2022. Median stock awards saw the steepest climb, increasing 19.7 percent to $13.8 million throughout the year.

CEO pay continues to rise at a faster rate than the median employee's. The CEO-to-median-employee pay ratio was 288:1 in 2022, compared to 254:1.







