Centura offers $30K bonus in attempt to bring in nurses

Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health is offering $30,000 signing bonuses for night shift nurses in an attempt to attract more prospective workers, the Gazette reported Nov. 16.

The signing bonus requires nurses to work for at least a year either full- or part-time. The opportunity lasts until Jan. 31 and applies to hospital, emergency, urgent care and resource pool nursing positions, a release shared with the Gazette stated.

Existing workers at the system received a three percent pay increase in October as well as a cost-of-living increase, according to the report.

The incentives come months after the system began a one percent layoff of its workforce. Nursing positions were not part of the cuts, according to the report.

"The pandemic only exacerbated existing challenges across the healthcare industry for hiring nurses, and the field remains very competitive," Kevin Massey, communication field adviser for Centura, wrote in an email to the Gazette.