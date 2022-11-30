California offers $1.3B in healthcare worker retention bonuses

The California Medical Association, along with the state's governor and legislature, have allotted $1.3 billion of the state's budget toward retention bonuses for healthcare workers.

The bill, signed by California Governor Gavin Newsom June 30, states that the legislature believes stability in the healthcare workforce will aid in pandemic management and help address other public health issues. Additionally, the bill said providing healthcare workers in 24-hour facilities with retention payments will advance the state's effort to promote stability and retention in the healthcare workforce.

The legislation offers retention bonuses to employees of hospitals, employees of certain clinics that are affiliated with a hospital, and employees of skilled nursing facilities/physicians who provided care at these locations between July 30 and October 28 and continued to provide on-site services on Nov. 28. Eligible employees were employed at least part-time during this period, according to the California Department of Health Care Services' website. This department will be responsible for administering the payments, according to the state's medical association.

Each eligible worker can receive a bonus up to $1,000. They must register with the Department of Health Care Services by Dec. 21, then submit an application via the online portal, which opened Nov. 29 and will close Dec. 30. Eligible facilities that employ physicians will be responsible for applying on the physicians' behalf.

Payments are expected to be issued in January, the state medical association said.