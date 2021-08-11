Banner Health raises nurse pay, minimum wage as pandemic takes toll on front-line workers

In an effort to ease the pandemic-related toll on its front-line workers, Banner Health has raised its minimum hourly wage and starting pay for many RN positions.

The Phoenix-based health system seeks to fill 1,057 bedside registered nurse vacancies and 327 nursing support role vacancies.

"It is a competitive market and it's not unusual to have high numbers of RN vacancies. However, the COVID-19 pandemic did take a toll on front-line healthcare workers, many of whom left the workforce," spokesperson David Lozano told Becker's.

Banner's minimum wage has been raised to $15, and starting pay was raised for many RN positions, Mr. Lozano said.

Hospitals and health systems across the U.S. are competing for workforce talent as some nurses have left their profession, and others have opted for more lucrative traveling positions. Amid this environment, many organizations have offered signing bonuses and other incentives.

Hospitals and health systems are also grappling with COVID-19 surges. Daily U.S. COVID-19 cases have increased tenfold, since late June, according to The New York Times. The newspaper also reported that COVID-19 hospitalizations are higher in the country than at any point since February.

