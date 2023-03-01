Average work-from-home savings in 12 major cities

Remote work is saving workers thousands of dollars per year, Fortune reported Feb. 21.

Work From Home Research asked remote workers how much they spent on food, shopping and entertainment on a typical office day in 2019. Then, they calculated the average number of work-from-home days between June and November 2022, and factored in inflation-adjusted savings.

Researchers found that in major U.S. cities — which have been most open to remote work — working from home brought big savings to employees. Cutting down on office lunches and coffee breaks, as well as commuting costs, is helping pad workers' pockets.

Here's how much more the average remote worker saves per year in 12 American cities:

1. New York City - $4,661

2. Los Angeles - $4,200

3. Washington, D.C. - $4,051

4. Atlanta - $3,938

5. Miami - $3,323

6. San Francisco - $3,040

7. Dallas - $2,869

8. Phoenix - $2,757

9. Boston - $2,539

10. Chicago - $2,387

11. Houston - $2,167

12. Philadelphia - $2,161