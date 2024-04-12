Average physician compensation, by region

Physicians in West North Central states such as Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota reported the highest earning compensation last year, while physicians in Mid-Atlantic states such as New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania reported the lowest, according to Medscape's "2024 Physician Compensation Report," released April 12.

The report — which is based on survey responses from 7,000 physicians across more than 29 specialties between Oct. 2 and Jan. 16. — points to an analysis published in 2023 by The Washington Post in discussing the regional findings.

For the analysis, the newspaper examined more than 10 million tax records from the Internal Revenue Service to identify the average annual income in 2017 for physicians age 40 to 55.

Analysts found that South Dakota, North Dakota, Alaska, Wyoming and Nebraska were the top five states for physician pay, and economists interviewed by the Post cited competition and Medicare's geographic practice cost indices as the driving factors of the geographic pay gaps.

Here is physicians' average annual income in 2023, by region, according to Medscape:

West North Central: $404,000

East South Central: $375,000

East North Central: $367,000

West: $363,000

South Atlantic: $362,000

West South Central: $361,000

Pacific (includes Alaska and Hawaii): $357,000

New England: $355,000

Mid-Atlantic: $351,000